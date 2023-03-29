Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.