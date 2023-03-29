Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $220.16 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

