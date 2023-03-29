Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,530 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,981,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $200.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $223.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

