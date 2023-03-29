Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 845 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

