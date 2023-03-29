Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

CI opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

