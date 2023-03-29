Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,558 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $95,086,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

