Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,862,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,752,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

