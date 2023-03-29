Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

