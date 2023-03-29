Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,888 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

