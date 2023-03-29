Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

