Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $4.42 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 968,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 154,928 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 334,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 111,109 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDQ opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

