Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $6.11 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TIP opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $125.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.