Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

