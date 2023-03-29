Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 4,043 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

DSI stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

