Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

SCZ opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

