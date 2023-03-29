Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 12,244 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.72.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $264.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $652.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.