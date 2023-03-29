Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 77,884 Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,884 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

