MKT Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

