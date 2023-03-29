Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Head to Head Review

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and Model N’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.62 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Model N $226.78 million 5.45 -$28.64 million ($0.72) -45.47

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.6% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% 0.26% Model N -11.65% -7.52% -2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grindr and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 0 3 0 3.00

Model N has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Model N’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

Model N beats Grindr on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr



Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Model N



Model N, Inc. engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat, and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

