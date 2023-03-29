Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCBBF. Barclays cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

