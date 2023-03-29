Morgan Stanley Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $192.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Shares of CVX opened at $159.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $304.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

