Morgan Stanley Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $158.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.30.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

FANG opened at $130.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

