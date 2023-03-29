Morgan Stanley Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $62.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.37.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

