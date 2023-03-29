MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $551.00 at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $543.00 to $551.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.90.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $542.90 on Monday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

