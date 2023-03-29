MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
MYR Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $120.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26.
Insider Transactions at MYR Group
In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.