MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $120.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

