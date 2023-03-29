Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $11,504,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

DLB stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,617. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.