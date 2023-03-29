Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,240 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.
BCE Trading Down 0.0 %
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.