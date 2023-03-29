Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 6,575 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alico by 1,068.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Price Performance

Shares of Alico stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.29 million, a PE ratio of -270.89 and a beta of 0.81. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -222.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Alico

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.