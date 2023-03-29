Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

