Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

