Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

