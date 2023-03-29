Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

