Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

