Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.2 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

LNC stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

