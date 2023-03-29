Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 80.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.