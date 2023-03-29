Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Enviva worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the third quarter worth $18,456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 277.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 186,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Trading Down 0.4 %

EVA opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. Enviva’s payout ratio is presently -139.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

