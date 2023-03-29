Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

NYSE NSC opened at $204.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day moving average is $234.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

