Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

