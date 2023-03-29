Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

