Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

