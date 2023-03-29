Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.