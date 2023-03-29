Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

