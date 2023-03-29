Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KO opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

