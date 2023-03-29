Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

