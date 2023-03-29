Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

