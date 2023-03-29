Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

