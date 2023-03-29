Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,309 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

