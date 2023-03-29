Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 76,345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,345 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

