Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $191.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

