National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pro Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pro Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Pro Reit alerts:

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.